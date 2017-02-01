Raees box office collections day 7: Shahrukh Khan’s gangster act fetches him Rs 7 crore

Raees stands at a total of Rs 109 crore. (YouTube)

Raees box office collections day 7: Shahrukh Khan has settled well into the Rs 100 crore club, which he entered yesterday, as his total earnings for Raees fall at Rs 109.01 crore. On Tuesday (day 7), Raees raked in Rs 7.52 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. The film has become the highest opening day earner of the 2017, however, as it is only January, this record may soon be shattered by Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, which will hit theatres by next-to-next Friday, or Salman Khan, who is a frequent entrant in the Rs 300 crore club, with Tubelight, which will be released later this year in the summer.

Raees may have pummeled Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which currently stands at Rs 79 crore, at the box office, but it has done little for Shahrukh Khan’s career. The actor is steadily losing his footing in the Khan triangulate, where Salman Khan doles out movies with mass appeal and Aamir Khan raises the watermark with socially relevant themes. In that environment, Shahrukh is losing his footing as King Khan (a title that might be more correct for Aamir these days), as he has traded his place as the Bollywood badshah for the ghulam.

While Raees is doing well commercially, it falls on par with Dilwale and Fan – both of which weren’t movies that shattered any records or even left a mark on Bollywood (well, perhaps Fan deserves an award for its egoistic agenda). Shahrukh will need a movie better than Raees to cement his place once again as the box office King. While he’s basking in the success of the film right now, Raees will probably be elbowed to a side once Jolly LLB is released. You still have a long way to go, SRK!