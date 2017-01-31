Raees box office collections day 6: Shahrukh Khan’s flick enters Rs 100 crore club

Shahrukh Khan entered the 100 crore club for the fourth time with Raees. (Twitter)

Raees box office collections day 6: Shahrukh Khan can breathe easy as Raees has achieved the first validation of being a box office hit. On Monday (day 6), the movie raked in Rs 100 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This puts Raees on par with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, which also crossed the Rs 100 crore line on its sixth day. Of course, Shahrukh’s achievement falls flat when compared to some other films. The critically panned Bang Bang and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns took five days to reach that point. While flicks like Dangal, Sultan and Dhoom 3 shot past the rest by entering the coveted club in only three days. SRK’s own Chennai Express and Happy New Year took four and three days respectively to make that amount.

This makes it the actor’s third fastest film to reach the club. It is followed by Dilwale, which took seven days, while the Dilwale took a sluggish 16 days to make it there. Shahrukh’s one consolation might be that Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is far off from the Rs 100 crore mark, although going by the movie’s performance, it should reach that point within the week. As of now, Shahrukh is basking in the success of Raees which has outperformed Kaabil in terms of revenue. However, given that Kaabil had fewer screens available to it, the revenge drama is not doing too badly.

You might like to watch:

Given that Raees raked in roughly Rs 7 crore on Monday, while Kaabil took home Rs 6.04 crore, the gap between the two films’ revenue is slowly getting smaller. Of course, Shahrukh got a head-start on the films’ first day, so it is near impossible that Hrithik can catch up. However, the negligible difference in the revenue now shows that Kaabil could still pull off a surprise victory if it has enough staying power at the box office.