Raees box office collections day 5: Shahrukh Khan can’t enter Rs 100 crore club over weekend

Shahrukh Khan failed to reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the weekend with Raees. (Twitter)

Raees box office collections day 5: Shahrukh Khan’s gangster act came with a bang, but its earnings are slowing down at a considerable rate. While on its opening day – a Wednesday no less – the movie managed to pick up Rs 20.42 crore. However, on the weekend, when would would expect the revenue to really increase, the movie buckled down to a mere Rs 15.61 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.8 crore on Sunday. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie’s total earnings now stand at Rs 93.24 crore. Thus, even with the January 26th four-day weekend, Shahrukh Khan was unable to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Raees gained incredible popularity after Shahrukh embarked on his train publicity stunt, which led to a solid first day. The festive feeling encouraged audiences, who had been starved for a good movie since the start of January, to flock to theatres. But clearly, once the intial hype got over, Raees seemed to lack in staying power. After reaching its peak on Republic Day with Rs 26.30 crore, the film’s revenue has gone down considerably and has been unable to hit the Rs 20 crore mark since.

You might like to watch:

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, on the other hand, has maintained its slow but steady pace and is getting closer to bridging the gap between the two films. While on their opening day, Raees made almost double of Kaabil’s earnings (Rs 20 crore as opposed to Kaabil’s Rs 10 crore), on Sunday, Kaabil’s earnings stood at Rs 15.05 crore. This means that Raees managed to mint only roughly Rs 2 crore more than Kaabil. It will be interesting to see whether Kaabil’s underdog theme will ring true in real life as well and if Hrithik Roshan will have the last laugh.