Raees box office collections day 2: Shahrukh Khan’s gangster act fetches Rs 26 crore

Raees box office collections day 2: While Shahrukh Khan was shaking a leg with jawans for Republic Day celebrations, his film was raking in the moolah in theatres. On its second day, Raees picked up Rs 26.3 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This makes the total earnings of Raees, which has been likened by many as the Indian version of Al Pacino’s classic Scarface, an impressive Rs 46.72 crore so far. As far as the war of the box office goes, Raees still reigns supreme as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil only bagged Rs 18 crore on its second day.

While Shahrukh Khan’s film exceeded its opening day earnings (Raees got Rs 20 crore on its first day, which is impressive for a Wednesday release), it was expected that its earnings would soar on the Republic Day holiday. However, Raees’ second day earnings were only roughly Rs 6 crore more than its first day. In contrast, Kaabil managed to almost double its second day earnings as the revenge drama had earned around Rs 10 crore on its first day.

Raees has received mixed reviews from critics – ranging from some calling it Shahrukh Khan’s best performance, while others saying it is the actor’s poorest offering since Fan. Ratings seem to have little correlation, however, with Raees box office performance. The film,which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, has become Shahrukh’s fourth highest opening day film. Given its trend so far, Raees will probably pick up roughly Rs 20 crore each day till Sunday, allowing it to mint around Rs 100 crore in its first week. This is certainly not a bad start of 2017 for Shahrukh after a disastrous 2015-16 span for the star.