Raees and Kaabil collections’ curious connection: Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan script a remarkable coincidence

Raees and Kaabil are Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s 4th highest day 1 grossers respectively.

Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan can’t seem to stop competing – even when they aren’t trying. Raees and Kaabil have curiously both snagged the fourth spot on the individual actors’ lists of highest opening day earnings. For Hrithik, Kaabil comes after Bang Bang, Krrish 3 and Agneepath, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. While the critically panned Bang Bang ironically is Hrithik’s highest day 1 earner with Rs 27.54 crore, Krrish 3 takes the second spot with Rs 25 crore. Agneepath, which was hailed by critics, came in at third place with Rs 23 crore, after which Kaabil staggers at the fourth spot with Rs 10.43 crore. The numbers aren’t too encouraging for the actor.

For Shahrukh, the figures are considerably higher. His Happy New Year opened to Rs 44.97, although like Bang Bang, the movie received only negative reviews (perhaps these men need to purposefully start making movies that will flop critically because they seem to do rather well commercially). Chennai Express took Rs 33.12 crore on its first day, while Dilwale took home Rs 21 crore. Unlike Kaabil, Raees isn’t such a come-down with its first day earnings. It managed to bag a decent Rs 20.42 crore yesterday.

You might like to watch:

As of now, Raees has come out as the clear winner between the two films, earning double that of Kaabil’s first day. However, given that in terms of reviews, both films have done fairly well, Kaabil may just be able to pull off a surprise turnabout. Of course, unless Hrithik doesn’t do some aggressive campaigning for his struggling movie, chances of that remain slim. The occupancy for Raees was also much higher (70%) than that of Kaabil (30%).