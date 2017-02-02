  3. Radhika Apte likes Shah Rukh Khan’s simple, yet classic style

Actress Radhika Apte, who has in the past said she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, finds the Bollywood superstar's style simple yet classy.

Actress Radhika Apte, who has in the past said she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, finds the Bollywood superstar’s style simple yet classy. On the sidelines of a recent fashion-related event here, Radhika said: “I love Shah Rukh always. He is simple yet classic… He is great.” “Ranbir (Kapoor) is also very good and I like Ranveer (Singh) too,” she added while commenting on the actors’ style quotient.

Asked about the actresses, the 31-year-old said: “I find Deepika Padukone very stylish. Kangana’s style statement is too good. Also, I love Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.” What about her own style statement?

While admitting that her perception about style changes everyday, Radhika said: “I have my own style and I really believe in comfort. I love monotone colours and simple kind of stuff. I do have my own style statement, which I really like.”

Radhika will next be seen on screen in films like “Bombairiya” and “Padman”.

