Race 3 first look: Tiger Zinda Hai star, Salman Khan will be seen in this new flick

Race 3 is directed by the choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza. (Twitter)After wrapping up the much-awaited action movie, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Salman Khan will star in another action-packed thriller, Race. The third movie in the series, Race 3 is directed by the choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza. From the looks of it, Salman Khan doesn’t seem to take a break from his action avatar. The star has found a perfect connection with the masses and with box office by making such action movies. Tiger Zinda Hai is already buzzing with Rs 300 crore club entrant. Not only that, the trailer of the movie has garnered the tag of being one of the most liked Hindi movie trailers on YouTube. Earlier today, Salman Khan shared the news of his new movie on the micro-blogging site, Twitter saying that the shooting of Race 3 has started.

…. and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

In a tweet earlier today, the 52-year-old shared a picture of himself on the last day of the shooting of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, in which he mentioned that he will release the first look of his next movie which is Race 3 later in the day.

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit … pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

The previous two movies in the ‘Race’ franchise saw Saif Ali Khan in the negative role. Now, to take the box office by storm, the Race franchise has roped in Salman Khan who will be replacing Saif Ali Khan as the baddie. The movie will also see the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Pooja Hegde.

This may very well be the first time, that the audience will see Salman Khan in a negative role.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 is expected to release on Diwali next year. Interestingly, the Salman Khan starrer, will lock horns with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan.