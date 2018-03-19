Race 3 first look of Salman Khan: Meet the selfless not selfish ‘Sikander’ this week

Salman Khan is now in news after the release of the new poster of his film “Race 3”. On Monday, Salman’s fans beat the morning blues after the actor’s first look was released.

Can anyone ignore the Bhaijaan of Bollywood? The answer is NO. Yes, when it’s Salman Khan, you just can’t stop drooling. The actor is now in news after the release of the new poster of his film “Race 3”. On Monday, Salman’s fans beat the morning blues after the actor’s first look was released. What more can the fans gush now, as Salman Bhai is back in the new avatar of “Sikandar”. That’s the name of his character in the high-octane thriller directed by Remo D’Souza. Salman also shared his first look on his Twitter page, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish (This week, I will make you meet the Race 3 family. My name is Sikander. I’m selfless over selfish.) #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial,” tweeted the actor.

Salman Khan’s suited avatar is a clear indication of his character of a businessman where he is dressed in a sharp suit and a pair of cool shades. He is also armed with a gun and it is his attitude that speaks in the poster. Race 3 is the third one on the ‘Race’ series, and it is the first time, Salman Khan is doing a ‘Race’ franchise. The movie is set to release on Eid 2018 and the latest poster shared by Salman Khan only increases the buzz. On Thursday, Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared the official teaser poster of Race 3. In the video shared by Khan, the superstar is heard saying, “On your marks… Get Set… Go…”.

Jacqueline Fernandes also took to social media to share the logo with the caption, “Just 3 months to go!! “3 months to go … #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25,” Salman Khan wrote in his tweet. Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The first two films of the Race series were directed by Abbas-Mustan. While the first installment had Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy along with Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan; the second one had John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone. Race 2 also starred Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Race 3 will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.