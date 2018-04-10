Raazi movie trailer: Alia Bhatt aka ‘Sehmat’ as an Indian spy will leave you spellbound

Raazi movie trailer: Alia Bhatt plays the role of a spy. (Source: IE)

Raazi movie trailer: The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was released on Tuesday morning. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and its trailer is as impressive as it could be. The film revolves around Alia aka Sehmat who becomes an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur. Alia marries a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. The chemistry between two actors is something to look forward to and the trailer only adds to the hype.

As a Kashmiri spy, Alia is strong and well-trained. Her job is to collect information in adverse circumstances. The two-minute trailer nicely establishes the characters and shows their different shades. Both Alia and Vicky look good on screen and have convincingly pulled off their acts.

Meghna Gulzar’s last film Talvaar starring Irrfan Khan was a huge success, both critically and commercially, and expectations will be high from the director this time too.

Raazi is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and is shot in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai. The movie is likely to be full of twists and turns and with a stellar star cast should do well at the box-office.

Raazi trailer was shared by Alia Bhatt on her Twitter handle. “Watan ke aage kuch nahi!!!! (Nothing comes before the nation)”. Karan Johar described it as, “And here it is!! #RaaziTrailer – The story of an ordinary girl in extraordinary circumstances!!” he said in his tweet.

Speaking at an event earlier, the actress said that in Raazi, audiences will see her in a completely different avatar. “At least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and is based on the true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope the audience will like it,” she had said.

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Raazi is set to release on May 11, 2018.