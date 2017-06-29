In a first for Bollywood, Raag Desh trailer released in Parliament; watch video

Raag Desh shows the trials of Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon and Colonel Prem Sehgal. (Bollywood Hungama)

Raag Desh trailer released: The official trailer for the upcoming war film, Raag Desh is out. The movie is based on the 1945 Indian National Army (INA) trials or the Red Fort Trials, where the soldiers were charged with treason during the World War II by the British rulers. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also features snippets of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian nationalist who led the freedom struggle movement against the British imperialists. Raag Desh shows the trials of Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon and Colonel Prem Sehgal who were accused of waging war against the British king. They were prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma, and were later court-martialed. The three well-known persons in Indian history are played by actors Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah.

Dhulia is known for films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. He had tweeted earlier this month that this was a “true story on Netaji’s Indian National Army.” It will be released on July 28, according to IMDB. “It’s not a typical Bollywood film. No producer or corporate would back or fund a film like this. This cannot be made in the regular commercial format,” he told RSTV. “Since the film has been commissioned by Rajya Sabha TV, they knew the way out on how to do it. A private corporate producer wouldn’t have been able to do it. This is a very good opportunity and I am so happy. If possible, we are also planning to have a special screening later on for politicians,” Dhulia had said earlier.

Also Watch:

Raag Desh’s trailer was launched at the Parliament in New Delhi making it the first Bollywood movie to ever do so. The film is presented by Rajya Sabha TV, which is owned and operated by the Upper House of the Parliament. The trailer features Bose’s famous dialogue, “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga (You give me blood, I’ll get you freedom).”