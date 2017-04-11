Ra-One not enough. Now, Shah Rukh Khan wants a Baahubali like magnum opus- some details of Bollywood king’s life you didn’t know!

SRK, SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan, Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Shah Rukh Khan next movie, Shah Rukh Khan interview, srk interview (Reuters)

Shah Rukh Khan is the other name of virtuosity and versatility. The star who has already touched every height in Bollywood, still wants more for himself. Detailing his future plans, SRK in an interview with online portal Bollywood Life, has revealed that he wants to make a movie at the scale of SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali. The ‘King’ of Bollywood has said that he wishes to make Mahabharat on screen, but he doesn’t have the budget for that. Telling about his ‘dream’, Shah Rukh Khan says he won’t collaborate with Indian producers if the project ever comes on groung. He says there have to be international producers on board for this one because Indian producers and Indian films have a limited market. SRK says that such a movie should be sold in international markets and for that pupose, collaboration with someone who’s international is essential. “You don’t take up a subject like the Mahabharata and make it any less. It should be on the scale of a Baahubali or an even larger one,” SRK was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

In another interesting statement, SRK said that film-making should be a collective task. Speaking about an upcoming movie, to be produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, where Akshay Kumar is in lead role, SRK said, “it should have been done a long time back.” He added that both Karan and Salman are investing in the project as producers and not individuals. SRK pointed out that producers should always invest whenever there is an opportunity. He pointed ou that it’s not Karan or Salman who are investing, but it’s theie companies Dharma and SKF, who ate coming together for the business. “Two companies have come together to make a film with a big movie star,” he said. SRK said that Red Chillies, run by the actor, do it too.