Qarib Qarib Singlle movie review: Irrfan Khan at his best, but newcomer Parvathy steals the show

Qarib Qarib Singlle movie review: Relationships today have undergone a serious transition and the best part is that the filmmakers these days are trying to put forth the nuances of these bondings. Our personal lives have been harvested by these social networking sites and dating apps which have in turn given a total makeover to relationships today – the transformation in society courtesy such experiences and new knowledge are mind-boggling. Girls and boys are simply refusing to adhere to the orthodox views about sex, marriage and are charting new courses for themselves. Not only that, those who have passed the first bloom of youth too are turning willing converts to these new trends. Tanuja Chandra directed Qarib Qarib Singlle deals with modern day relationships, dating and all the facets related to it. No doubt the film is a breath of fresh air far from the cliches of a simple romantic relationship. The film explores much deeper and sequences which follow are very relatable. Jaya (Parvathy) and Yogi (Irrfan Khan) are diametrically opposite to each other. They came across each other on a dating site. Jaya, a 35-year-old widow who is more composed and grounded meets this quirky, fun and talkative Yogi and despite the differences somehow feels connected to him. Yogi tells her about three girls whom he was in love with and how they are still head over heels over him. Jaya dismissed his claims as mere bragging, and a furious Irrfan asks her to join him and meet his ex-flames. After refusing to accompany him, Jaya finally agrees. The duo undertake a life-changing journey which has been filmed in three different places-Rishikesh, Alwar and Gangtok.

The wonderfully woven film that QQS is, it should be specially mentioned that Tanuja Chandra has got her chords right this time after her continuous failure with comedy films. Chandra who has to her fame serious films like Sangharsh and Dushman has delivered a fresh take on rom-com films. The screenplay and dialogues are a high point of the film and insert a breezy and simple touch to it. Irrfan Khan yet again delivers an effortless performance. Matching up to Irrfan’s energy is this Bollywood debutant Parvathy who aces her role as Jaya. The cast is good too and helps build up the film. Unfortunately, the background score is a major disappointment. Despite the phenomenal film, the music lacks the magic. Qarib Qarib Singlle is a feel-good movie which has its highs and lows but despite its shortcoming, you are bound to leave the theatre with a smile.

Rating: 3/5