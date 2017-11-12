Qarib Qarib Singlle box office collection: Irrfan Khan starrer witnesses 75 pct growth, earns big amount by day 2

(Source: Irrfan Khan Twitter Handle)

It seems like the positive the reviews, ratings and the word-of-mouth seem to be working for the Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle. After a slow start on its opening day, the movie, directed by Tanuja Chandra, has started to pick up steam at the box office. On Friday, the movie could collect just Rs 1.75 crore, as per a tweet by the box-office analyst Taran Adarsh. He also explained that the movie is likely to pick up momentum in the coming days saying, ‘#QaribQaribSinglle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz… Expected to witness growth over the weekend.’ And guess what? His prediction has come true. On the second day of its release, Qarib Qarib Singlle succeeded in attracting masses to the theatres. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to explain the business of the movie saying, “#QaribQaribSinglle witnesses 74.29% growth on Sat… Sun biz should be stronger, as per trending… Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. India biz.” This clearly indicates that Qarib Qarib Singlle is being loved by the movie-goers and thus, Adarsh predicts that it will perform even better on Sunday.

Irrfan Khan, who enjoys a strong fan base, took to Twitter to express his delight over the performance of the movie at the box-office saying, ‘The love keeps coming in’.

It is wonderful to see the love #QaribQaribSinglle is receiving from you all … A big thank you from Jaya, Yogi and the team who made them come alive ! #Parvathy @QQSTheFilm @ZeeStudios_ — Irrfan (@irrfank) November 12, 2017

The movie, which is a light romantic drama, shows a contrasting lead pair, played by Irrfan and Parvathy. This film is Parvathy’s Bollywood debut. Qarib Qarib Singlle clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, a film which has managed to earn Rs 4.22 crore. Both the newly released flicks have been facing a tough competition from the Ajay Devgn starrer comedy-drama Golmaal Again which still posses a good hold in the theatres across the nation.