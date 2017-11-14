Qarib Qarib Singlle Box Office Collection: Here is how Irrfan Khan starrer has done overseas

The film has been getting great reviews in the domestic front.

The Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, which hit the screens across the globe a day before it released in India last Friday is doing well enough at the Box Office across the globe. The movie has earned $934 (Rs 61,117) from 14 screens in Australia. It earned $7,299 (Rs 4.77 lakhs) from 48 screens across USA. Apart from Australia and UK, the film earned $4,194 (Rs. 2.74 lakh) from 29 screens across the UK, while it earned $980 (Rs 64,127) from 9 screens in New Zealand.

The film has been getting great reviews in the domestic front, it remains to be seen how this film do in its lifetime at the box office. However, one thing is clear and that is, Qarib Qarib Singlle poses no competition to the year’s standout hit, Golmaal Again, which has earned as much as Rs 201.85 cr in the domestic market alone – in overseas, it got $7.5 mn (Rs 46.75 cr) in US alone. Qarib Qarib Singlle, days after its release has earned total of Rs 8.05 crore, with a collection of Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday.

The film had opened to Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, but gained pace with Rs 4.80 crore on the next day. With films like The Lunch Box, Hindi Medium and others under his kitty, Irrfan has made his own fan base across the country. Considering that content-driven cinema is the new age formula film in Bollywood, Qarib Qarib Singlle should do better in coming days.

It released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which is also having an average business at the box office. The film is expected to face competition from Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and Hollywood’s big ticket Justice League next week.