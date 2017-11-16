Qarib Qarib Singlle box office collection Day 6: Irrfan Khan starrer disappoints overseas, but hits double digits in home market

The Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, had hit the screens oversees a day ahead of its release in India. (Bollywood Hungama)

The Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle, had hit the screens oversees a day ahead of its release in India. Although the movie did not feature a lot of promotion, it sure did gather appreciation from the critics as well as the public. It has been six days since the Tanuja Chandra directed movie was released and so far it has managed to do a fair job in Indian market keeping in mind that the promotion was minimal. In overseas market, there is trouble. In Australia, it was released on 12 screens and managed to earn Rs 79,195. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Qarib Qarib Singlle was released on nine screens and managed to earn Rs 53,644.

In Indian market, Irrfan Khan starrer had opened to Rs 1.75 crore on Friday but gained pace with Rs 4.80 crore on the next day. Meanwhile, Qarib Qarib Singlle has a total lifetime earning of Rs 10.05 crore so far in the domestic market. However, it does not pose any threat to this year’s blockbuster Golmaal Again which had earned a total of Rs 304.21 cr from all markets. With films like The Lunch Box, Hindi Medium and others under his kitty, Irrfan has made his own fan base across the country. Considering that content-driven cinema is the new age formula film in Bollywood, Qarib Qarib Singlle can do better in days to come. However, the film is expected to face competition from Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and Hollywood’s big-ticket Justice League which will release this week.

The movie was released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which also had an average business at the box office. The Rajkummar Rao – Kriti Kharbanda starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana had also hit the screens in the overseas markets a day before it’s domestic release on Friday. In Australia box office, the movie managed to earn Rs 12,156 from 5 screens while from New Zealand box office it earned Rs 51,487 from 7 screens.