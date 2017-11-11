Qarib Qarib Singlle box office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer gets a decent start; know what it earned

Despite decent reviews that the film has garnered, the film started off slow but it is expected to gather momentum over the weekend.

Movie makers are these days treading on paths less taken and delivering some unorthodox films like Qarib Qarib Singlle. Though based on the lines of a typical rom-com, the film has a fresh appeal and encompasses different facest of relationship and dating. QQS has wonderfully shown the transition that relationships have undergone today. Irrfan Khan as usual nails his act in the film and so does newcomer Parvathy. Despite decent reviews that the film has garnered, the film started off slow but it is expected to gather momentum over the weekend. Its opening day collection is Rs 1.75 cr. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” Qarib Qarib Singlle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz… Expected to witness growth over the weekend.” The word of mouth verdict will be crucial for the film and since it is a non-commercial movie, it is being speculated that it might not rake in extraordinary sums despite the presence of star performers.

As a matter of fact, Irrfan Khan is one of those actors who knows how to charm his audience. His last film Hindi Medium was a surprise box office hit, therefore this might turn out to be another bombshell as well. Qarib Qarib Single is a story of 2 diametrically opposite characters who come across through a dating app and take a life-changing journey. Now what follows next is why you have to watch the movie for. Qarib Qarib Single has been directed by Tanuja Chandra who is associated with serious films like Dushman and Sangharsh. She had her brush with light comedies but that failed to create the desirable buzz. But Chandra has nailed with this beautiful rom-com which is a sure charmer.