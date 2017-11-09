Qarib Qarib Single box office collection prediction: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy set to create BO magic, may earn this big amount

Qarib Qarib Single box office collection prediction: It will be interesting to see how Malayalam actress Parvathy debuts with this film and whether she can match up to Irrfan’s acting talent. (Bollywood)

Qarib Qarib Single box office collection prediction: Qarib Qarib Single starring Irrfan Khan and new comer Parvathy is a fresh take on relationships and it will hit the screens this Friday. There is more than one reason why this film is sure to draw you to the theatres. As a matter of fact, Irrfan Khan is one of those actors who knows how to charm his audience. His last film Hindi Medium was a surprise box office hit and it is likely that this film is also set to repeat the same BO magic. It will be interesting to see how Malayalam actress Parvathy debuts with this film and whether she can match up to Irrfan’s acting talent. Qarib Qarib Single has 2 totally different characters who take a life-changing journey. Will the opposite poles attract? Let’s watch out for this cute love story. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the film is set to earn Rs 2-3 cr in the opening day following which the word of mouth review is going to do its part.

Also Watch:

Qarib Qarib Single has been directed by Tanuja Chandra who is associated with serious films like Dushman and Sangharsh. She had her brush with light comedies but that failed to create the desirable buzz. Therefore it will be exciting to see how Tanuja fares with this rom-com which is all set to hit the screens on November 10. The trailer is all fun and excitement with the duo creating an adorable presence. The movie does not have any tough competition except for Golmaal Again which still continues to rule at the box office.