Pyarelal Wadali of Wadali Brothers fame passes away of cardiac arrest at Amritsar’s Fortis Hospital

Pyare Lal Wadali: Sufi singer Pyare Lal Wadali (right) of the famed Wadali brothers. (Express file Photo)

Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the famous Wadali Brothers, passed away at the age of 75 in Amritsar on Friday morning. Pyarelal Wadali reportedly breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar where he was admitted on Thursday. He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali. Pyarelal Wadali reportedly had a cardiac arrest which led to his death. The Wadali brothers come from a village near Amritsar and are famous for their Punjabi music. They have also lent their voice to various Bollywood songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu; 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam; 2011).

The younger of the Wadali Brothers had reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday night at around 11 pm after which he was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital, Amritsar. He remained there for about 5 years as the doctors tried to revive him. Pyarelal reportedly took his last breath at 4:00 am in the morning. His remains will be taken to their native village of Wadali Dogran in Amritsar district for his last rites. The followers of Wadali Brothers will also be allowed to pay their last respects at the village itself.

He came from the fifth generation of singers-cum-musicians. His elder brother Puranchand Wadali, was a wrestler and was also a regular in an akhara for 30 years. Some of Pyarelal’s famous compositions are Tu maane yaa na maane dildara, Sauda ikko jeha and Heer.

This comes as an unfortunate news for Bollywood and the music industry. Earlier this week, veteran actor Shammi, fondly known as Shammi aunty had passed away at the age of 89. She was known for her work in classic Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Shammi’s death had come close after Bollywood lost one of its tallest icons, Sridevi. The 52-year-old actress who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding was found dead in her hotel room’s bathtub. The forensic report said that the cause of death was accidental drowning.