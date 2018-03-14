Proud moment for Salman Khan fans! Bajrangi Bhaijaan set to cross Rs 200 cr mark in China

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in India in 2015 was a blockbuster. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in India in 2015 was a blockbuster. The Kabir Khan directorial continues to entertain the international audience and is set to earn over Rs 200 crore in China box office. The movie had released in China only 12 days ago and has earned Rs 186.23 crore by now. “#BajrangiBhaijaan continues to perform STRONGLY on weekdays… Nears ₹ 200 cr mark in China…[Week 2] Mon $ 1.26 mn, Tue $ 1.24 mn, Total: $ 28.65 million [₹ 186.23 cr],” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan collections in China are not losing momentum and are witnessing an upward growth, with the film expected to continue its run in the coming days. The movie was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore and had earned over Rs 300 crore in India. Eros International released the film in association with China’s E Stars Films Ltd and Salman Khan Ventures in China.

According to Taran Adarsh, it is the content of the movie which has kept it going. “It is a very interesting story and word of mouth and social media posts have increased the popularity of the film in China. This will now make Salman Khan a known face in the country and more of his films can be expected to do well there,” Adarsh added.

When the movie was released in 2015, it had made around Rs 24 crore in the United Kingdom, close to Rs 53 crore in USA and Canada and over Rs 60 crore in Canada and a little above Rs 11 crore in Australia.

Apart from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. The story of the film revolves around a Pakistani girl who ends up in India and a man who tries to get her home safe.

This is Salman Khan’s first movie to release in China and may open the doors for his other films like Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. The other Bollywood actor who has owned Chinese box office is Aamir Khan, who has enjoyed massive success in the country with PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar.