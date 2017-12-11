Protest against Padmavati amounts to curbing creative art: Aparna Sen

Delivering the Arvindan Memorial Lecture as part of the ongoing 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala here, she said protest against films like Padmavati showed that liberal voices were not being heard. (Source: IE)

Renowned film director and actress Aparna Sen today said the protests against controversial film Padmavati represent the curbing of creative art. Delivering the Arvindan Memorial Lecture as part of the ongoing 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala here, she said protest against films like Padmavati showed that liberal voices were not being heard. “We are guided by a sense of a fear and the age of vision is being crippled from a very prime age,” she said adding one should stand up against all these fears and frightening state of affairs. Various Rajput groups and political leaders have been protesting against the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alleging that it distorted history. The release of the Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film, earlier scheduled for December 1, had been deferred pending censor board approval.

Aravindan Memorial lecture is an annual programme conducted by the IFFK in honour of the legendary Malayalam film maker Govindan Aravindan. Film critic C S Venkiteswaran talked on the brilliance of the maestro.