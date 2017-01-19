Priyanka Chopra on Donald Trump’s presidency: ‘I am an Indian. Are you scared?’

Priyanka Chopra has made India proud by winning the People’s Choice Awards. (Reuters)

Even as Donald Trump’s winning the recent US Presidential polls might have instilled fear in the mind of many Indians working in the US, this was simply not the case with Bollywood actress and Quantico star Priyanka Chopa. The actress had made India proud by winning the People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Dramatic TV two consecutive times for her role of Alex Parrish on the popular television show. When a reporter asked whether the thoughts of new president-elect Donald Trump makes her scary, she promptly answered back the reporter “I am an Indian. Are you scared?” . To this reporter responded and said, “No, but a lot of foreigners are!”

Priyanka Chopra defeated her ABC counterparts Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis to win the award for second successive time.Last year in October, she was among those who praised US first lady Michelle Obama’s powerful speech at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire. The first lady’s hard-hitting comments on Donald Trump had won many hearts, with several social media users praising Michelle for addressing a speech as rife as this.

Comments by the US first lady had come as Donald Trump fought back against accusations of sexual misconduct, which surfaced just days after a video of him came out in which he was seen boasting that his fame allowed him to grope women with exemption. In her speech, Michelle Obama said that this was a powerful individual speaking openly about sexually predatory behaviour and actually boasting about kissing and groping women.It doesn’t matter what party you belong to, either Democrat, Republican or independent, no woman deserves to be treated this way, she added. Michelle Obama also said only Hillary Clinton could help heal the wounds that divide the country.

(With inputs from ANI)