Priyanka Chopra lost 10 films for saying no to sexual harassment, reveals mother Madhu

Priyanka Chopra. (Source: IE image)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is making India proud at the international stage. From winning the Miss World title in 2000 to appearing in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful women in the world, she has had an inspirational journey. But, it wasn’t free of roadblocks. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, said that her daughter missed out on at least 10 big films because she said no to sexual harassment.

While describing the incident, Madhu said that a designer told Priyanka that the director’s brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes but the actress refused to do so. “A designer told her that the director’s brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes. The director had said, ‘What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?’ Priyanka refused to do the film.” She added that Priyanka had to pay a hefty price for this as she went on to lose a number of big projects.

“It was being helmed by a reputed director and he got upset. Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project,” Madhu Chopra added. This statement came days after Priyanka opened up about the burning problem of sexual harassment at work by saying that ‘Harvey Weinsteins’ are everywhere. This came after the Hollywood producer was accused of harassment by a number of leading actresses.

Having made her debut in 2000 with Hero: Love Story of a Spy, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra has done over 40 films, along with a Hollywood film and an immensely successful TV show. Her last movie was Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.