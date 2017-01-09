Priyanka Chopra dress on red carpet: Desi girl brings ‘gold’ to the Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra made her Golden Globes debut on January 8. (Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra made a sparkling debut on the Golden Globes red carpet with a shimmering hand-embroidered gown by Ralph Lauren, according to PTI. The metallic dress looked part bright gold and part burnt gold in various lights, letting the Quantico actress shimmer and set a wonderful contrast against the red carpet. Since the dress itself gave PeeCee a glittering look, she smartly kept her jewelery to a minimum. Wearing only a simple yet elegant pendant and matching earrings, Priyanka absolutely nailed her first Golden Globes appearance.

So we know that this gorgeous gal can do no wrong, but if there was a hit-and-a-miss in her outfit, it would be her lipstick. For the event, Priyanka wore a deep red lipstick which dulled down her lovely face. In fact, from far, the lipstick almost looked black – enough to make us wonder if Priyanka had suddenly turned goth. Sure, a hot red lipstick may have looked over the top on that golden dress, but there are always pastels for a toned-down effect.

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

And another thing, Priyanka, why don’t you ever put your hair up? Don’t get us wrong, you look lovely either way, but if there’s one thing we know from your Miss World days, it’s that you look smashing with a trendy updo. Whether it’s the Oscars or the Emmy awards, PeeCee barely accessories her hair. It might allow her dresses to take the spotlight, it’s still a wasted opportunity.

Watch Priyanka at the Golden Globes:

Even so, Priyanka nailed her Golden Globes look and we can’t wait to see more of the actress on the red carpet in the coming award ceremonies. The star presented the award for best actor in a TV series, drama, along with Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.