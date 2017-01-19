Priyanka Chopra at People’s Choice Awards: PeeCee’s winning ‘wiggle’ and fashion fail

Priyanka Chopra won the People’s Choice Award for the second time. (PTI/AP)

Priyanka Chopra won at the People’s Choice Award for the second year in a row. PeeCee won favourite dramatic actress for her role in Quantico as Alex Parrish. “I’m really happy being a drama queen if this is how it’s done. Every single woman that was nominated with me today- all of these incredible actresses – were the reason I joined television,” she said. Her Baywatch star, Dwayne Johnson, was also in the audience and was cheering for the star. At the end of her acceptance speech, Priyanka broke into a dance, saying, “Can I do a little wiggle? I’m sorry, it’s the concussion talking.” PeeCee’s cute move had the fans break out in cheers.

So happy and proud of @priyankachopra ..she was like this tonight @peopleschoice ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mkd9MEp8Gm — yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) January 19, 2017

While it was a big night for the star, what was going on with her dress? Priyanka’s red carpet style has usually been flawless, whether it was for the Oscars or the Golden Globes. However, this time she seemed to miss the mark with a peach gown that looked like she had wrapped herself up in an oversized blanket. Neither figure-hugging now flowing, the creation looked as though the designer could not make up his or her mind about which way PeeCee’s look needed to go.

Watch Priyanka’s speech here:

The tassles on her dress did look good, however, when she twirled around, but since she wasn’t expected to keep revolving through out the awards ceremony, we’re not sure what the dressmakers were thinking. If there was one improvement in Priyanka’s style, it’s that she finally gave up on tying her hair in a slumped ponytail and instead let her hair remain free and voluminous. Good job, Priyanka, and keep up the awesome work!