Priyanka Chopra 15th most powerful woman in media and entertainment across world, makes India proud again

Priyanka Chopra was also among world’s 100 most powerful women. (Source: IE)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who is highly active in Hollywood these days has been ranked as 15th most powerful woman in media and entertainment industry across the world by Forbes. The list ranks women from these fields who have brought change and tackled sexual harassment in the workplace. The list features some powerful names like international pop singer Beyonce Knowles (4th spot), Taylor Swift (12th spot) and Shobhana Bhartia (14th spot). The top spot has been bagged by Anna Wintour, Artistic Director, Conde Nast. This list comes at a time when Hollywood has been rocked by sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Allegations of abuse and misconduct against men at companies like NBC, Nickelodeon and Vox have led to several firings, and Fox News continues to deal with the fallout from sexual harassment claims against Bill O’Reilly. All of this was possible as some powerful women came forward to raise their voices against the crime. Here are Forbes’ 15 most powerful women in Media/Entertainment:

No. 1: Anna Wintour, Artistic Director, Conde Nast

No. 2: Bonnie Hammer, Chair, NBCU

No. 3: Stacey Snider, Chair-CEO, 20th Century Fox

No. 4: Beyonce Knowles, Singer

No. 5: Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief, RT (Russia)

No. 6: Dana Walden, CEO, Fox Television Group

No. 7: Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, Guardian

No. 8: Donna Langley, Chair, Universal Pictures

No.9: Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

No. 10: Kathleen Kennedy, President, Lucasfilms

No. 11: Arinna Huffington, Cofounder, Huffington Post

No. 12: Taylor Swift, Singer-Advocate

No. 13: J.K. Rowling, Author-Advocate

No. 14: Shobhana Bhartia, Chair, HT Media

No. 15: Priyanka Chopra, Actor-U.N. Goodwill Ambassador

Recently, Priyanka Chopra had also appeared on Forbes List Of 100 Most Powerful Women, 2017. She took the 97th spot on the full list of 100 names, which is headlined by Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany. Priyanka Chopra is one of the new entries along with US President Donald Trump’s entrepreneur daughter Ivanka Trump on Forbes List Of 100 Most Powerful Women, 2017 list this year.