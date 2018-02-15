Priya Prakash Varrier reveals her favourite cricketer and it is not Virat Kohli!

Priya Prakash Varrier is fond of MS Dhoni.

Priya Prakash Varrier has set the social media on fire with her wink and mischievous smile. The 28-second video clip from her upcoming film garnered a lot of attention with people from across the country wanting to know more about her life. The song was from the Oru Adaar Love. In an interview with India TV, the 18-year-old actress revealed who her favourite cricketer is. And no, it is not the current Indian captain Virat Kohli. Varrier said that she is really fond of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. So even though Virat Kohli is the king on the cricketing field, MS Dhoni continues to rule over the hearts of girls, including Priya Prakash Varrier.

Coming back to Oru Aadar Love, the movie is in the last phase of its shooting and will be released on March 3. When asked if the wink was intended or not, Varrier said the director wanted to capture something cute and hence asked her if she could to the eyebrow raise followed by a wink. To this Varrier replied that she could try and it worked. The whole shot was spontaneous and there was no planning for it.

The Malayalam actor also revealed what her future plans were. When asked whom she wants to work with, in the future, Varrier said that she would like to work with Shah Rukh ‘King’ Khan and also do a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The 18-year-old is a fluent Hindi speaker despite being a Malayali which is quite rare. When asked how is she such a good Hindi speaker, Varrier said that although she was born in Kerala, she was brought up in Mumbai and it is in the financial capital of India that she picked up the language.

Talking about her social media presence, Varrier said that she only had an Instagram account previously. Its just been two days that she made a Facebook account and she does not have a Twitter handle.