Priya Prakash Varrier pays tribute to Bollywood legend Sridevi, shares this video on Twitter

The ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier, who created a sensation on social media, also took to Twitter to pay her tribute to the Bollywood diva

Sridevi’s sudden death has not only shocked the film fraternity, but her demise has come as a big blow to her fans who idolised for her impeccable acting prowess and evergreen beauty. Fans and Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief over the entire incident and for one last time thronged to the Lokhandwala’s Celebration Sports Club to pay tributes to the legendary actress. The ‘wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier, who created a sensation on social media, also took to Twitter to pay her tribute to the Bollywood diva and by the looks of it, the South actress was a die-hard fan of Sridevi and heartbroken with the news. The Oru Adaar Love actor shared a video on Twitter and captioned it as: ”History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later,’” the actress wrote along with her video where she is seen singing ‘Kabhi alvida naa Kehna.’

History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

On receiving the news of the actor’s death, Priya Prakash had earlier tweeted, ” Life is so fragile & unpredictable! You will always live in our hearts forever. #RIPSridevi #Chandani.”

Sridevi was in Dubai attending the marriage of nephew Mohit Marwah when the untoward incident took place. The entire Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were a part of the wedding in Dubai. Sridevi passed away on Saturday and her death probe ended on Tuesday following which her body was flown back to India in a chartered aircraft. Sridevi’s body has been kept in Celebration Sports Club for public viewing. Sridevi’s last rites are expected to be held later in the afternoon today. She will be cremated with state honours at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

Celebrities have made a beeline to pay their last respects to the departed actress. Those who were seen included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Karishma Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi.