Priya Parkash Varrier’s viral wink makes it to CPI posters; here’s all you should know

Is there anything that Priya Prakash Varrier is incapable of? Well after creating a sensation with her expressive eyes, Priya seems to have impressed the youth wing workers of Communist Party of India. The million dollar wink that stole uncountable Indian hearts and made Priya Parkash Varrier a raging sensation has now found a place in the posters of CPI. Yes, you heard that right! The viral wink which melted hearts all across the country has made its way to the hearts of youth wing workers of CPI in Kerala who are at the juncture occupied with the party’s ongoing state conference in Malappuram. The All India Students Federation, CPI student wing has come up with the new campaign poster of state conference which features Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink. The CPI state conference began in Malappuram on March 1 and even before the event started, posters featuring the budding Malayalam actress started appearing in various parts of the district.

State joint secretary of AISF P Jamsheer said that the poster featuring the ‘winking girl’ has been released in solidarity with the filmmakers who had earlier faced flak for its song. According to Jamsheer, the posters are a symbol of resistance and its supports the freedom of expression of the filmmakers, Times of India reported. The filmmakers had been caught in a legal soup after a complained was filed against the actor-director in Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad. A group of individual objected to the lyrics and alleged that it hurt religious sentiments.

Priya Prakash Varrier became a household name after her song ”Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from the film ‘Oru adaar Love’ hit the chords with the youth and adults alike. The Malayalam actress’ social media handles have been gaining popularity and followership by the minute and she earlier exclaimed it was overwhelming.though she is not the leading lady in the film, social media and fans can’t help but swoon over her cute expressions.