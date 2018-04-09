  3. No! ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas is NOT getting married to Niharika Konidela, confirms Chiranjeevi – Here is his statement

No! ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas is NOT getting married to Niharika Konidela, confirms Chiranjeevi – Here is his statement

A lot of number of fans of Prabhas, Anushka, Chiranjeevi and Niharika are wondering what's the truth - Is Prabhas really getting married to Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika? Here is what we know so far:-

By: | Published: April 9, 2018 5:54 PM
prabhas marriage with niharika news, prabhas marriage, prabhas marriage with niharika, prabhas marriage news latest, prabhas marriage news latest details, prabhas, Niharika Konidela, chiranjeevi, Baahubali The Beginning, Baahubali The Conclusion, Anushka Shetty, prabhas marriage details Niharika Konidela is Chiranjeevi’s niece. (Niharika, Prabhas, Anushka; photos from Facebook)

After SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion broke almost every box office record in India, Prabhas achieved a superstar stardom, that too overnight. Now, social media is abuzz with unconfirmed reports/rumours that the Baahubali actor is going to tie the knot. Earlier, it was reported that Prabhas may tie the knot with Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty. But, for the past few days, unconfirmed reports were going around and creating a huge buzz on social media that Prabhas may marry Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela, NOT Anushka Shetty. A lot of number of fans of Prabhas, Anushka, Chiranjeevi and Niharika are wondering what’s the truth – Is Prabhas really getting married to Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika? Here is what we know so far:-

According to a report in Zoom TV, Chiranjeevi has made an official announcement rejecting the reports of Prabhas-Niharika Konidela’s marriage. Issuing an statement, Chiranjeevi made it clear that currently the family wants Niharika to focus on her career, and there is no marriage plan, as of now, reports Zoom TV.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are dating each other.

Reportedly, Niharika is busy shooting for Happy Wedding.

South star Prabhas had given a special treat to his fans on his birthday after the actor unveiled the first look poster of his much-awaited film Saaho on his 38th birthday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top