Pics: Salman Khan turns 51, see who all came to Bhai’s birthday bash

Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday in a low-key ceremony.

Salman Khan turned 51 today, but the actor apparently couldn’t wait to celebrate his big day with his friends. His birthday bash, which takes place every year at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, happened on Monday night. Bhai usually keeps the event low-key, inviting only close friends and loved ones. That doesn’t mean, however, that Salman’s birthday wasn’t a star-studded event. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman had invited a bunch of his Bollywood besties Sushat Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Remo D’Souza were spotted entering the venue, amongst others.

A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:40am PST

For those of you wondering whether Salman and Iulia Vantur were together again, here’s some food for thought. Sallu’s rumored girlfriend was at his bash, looking absolutely stunning in a black, off-shoulder gown. Incidentally Salman too was wearing all black, perhaps the pair was dressed to match?

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan ❤️ Thank you for this beautiful gift from #beinghumanjewellery ! It’s your birthday and I got a gift! Yayyy! Stay happy and blessed forever❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

D.I.S.C.O???????????????????????????????????????? A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

This is us. We’re just mushy, squishy beings who like hugging each other like there’s no tomorrow. Love , peace and happiness to all. [email protected] @deannepanday A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST LOVING HUMAN BEING :))@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/m82yrwLvx7 — Remo D’souza (@remodsouza) December 26, 2016

If you were wondering about the goodies at the event, Salman’s cake was chocolate with the words ‘Being Human’ iced on it – a perfect choice of words since the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brand is also launching its jewelery collection on the occasion of his birthday. In a super cute pic, Salman was seen cutting his birthday cake with the help of his little nephew Ahil. Little bro Sohail was also present at the event.

(Indian Express)

(Indian Express)

Happy Birthday to you @BeingSalmanKhan my Rockstar wishing u more of everything .. cause u deserve it all and.. more ????????????#FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/movIPQ527Y — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 27, 2016

Only actor who is loved for his onscreen & offscreen life equally. A complete Human Being. Love u @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uXzam527gP — Urvashi Rautela ???????? (@URautelaForever) December 26, 2016

Although Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty were reportedly invited to the event, they were not seen at Sallu’s big bash. A number of celebrities wished the star on social media as well, including Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty and Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though Aamir Khan’s Dangal is proving to be worthy competition, this year has been a great one for Salman as he came out as the clear ‘Sultan’ of the box office. We wish Bhai a wonderful year ahead!