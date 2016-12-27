Pics: Salman Khan turns 51, see who all came to Bhai’s birthday bash

Salman Khan turned 51 today, but the actor apparently couldn’t wait to celebrate his big day with his friends. His birthday bash, which takes place every year at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, happened on Monday night. Bhai usually keeps the event low-key, inviting only close friends and loved ones. That doesn’t mean, however, that Salman’s birthday wasn’t a star-studded event. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman had invited a bunch of his Bollywood besties Sushat Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Remo D’Souza were spotted entering the venue, amongst others.
For those of you wondering whether Salman and Iulia Vantur were together again, here’s some food for thought. Sallu’s rumored girlfriend was at his bash, looking absolutely stunning in a black, off-shoulder gown. Incidentally Salman too was wearing all black, perhaps the pair was dressed to match?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST LOVING HUMAN BEING :))@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/m82yrwLvx7
— Remo D’souza (@remodsouza) December 26, 2016
If you were wondering about the goodies at the event, Salman’s cake was chocolate with the words ‘Being Human’ iced on it – a perfect choice of words since the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brand is also launching its jewelery collection on the occasion of his birthday. In a super cute pic, Salman was seen cutting his birthday cake with the help of his little nephew Ahil. Little bro Sohail was also present at the event.
Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan love always and forever ❤️️ http://t.co/gdiwBfphym pic.twitter.com/ZBNTZFINOt
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 27, 2016
Happy Birthday to you @BeingSalmanKhan my Rockstar wishing u more of everything .. cause u deserve it all and.. more ????????????#FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/movIPQ527Y
— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 27, 2016
Only actor who is loved for his onscreen & offscreen life equally. A complete Human Being. Love u @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/uXzam527gP
— Urvashi Rautela ???????? (@URautelaForever) December 26, 2016
Although Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty were reportedly invited to the event, they were not seen at Sallu’s big bash. A number of celebrities wished the star on social media as well, including Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty and Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though Aamir Khan’s Dangal is proving to be worthy competition, this year has been a great one for Salman as he came out as the clear ‘Sultan’ of the box office. We wish Bhai a wonderful year ahead!