Pics: Salman Khan turns 51, see who all came to Bhai’s birthday bash

Salman Khan turned 51 today, but the actor apparently couldn't wait to celebrate his big day with his friends.

By: | Published: December 27, 2016 10:55 AM
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday in a low-key ceremony.

Salman Khan turned 51 today, but the actor apparently couldn’t wait to celebrate his big day with his friends. His birthday bash, which takes place every year at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, happened on Monday night. Bhai usually keeps the event low-key, inviting only close friends and loved ones. That doesn’t mean, however, that Salman’s birthday wasn’t a star-studded event. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman had invited a bunch of his Bollywood besties Sushat Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Remo D’Souza were spotted entering the venue, amongst others.

For those of you wondering whether Salman and Iulia Vantur were together again, here’s some food for thought. Sallu’s rumored girlfriend was at his bash, looking absolutely stunning in a black, off-shoulder gown. Incidentally Salman too was wearing all black, perhaps the pair was dressed to match?

If you were wondering about the goodies at the event, Salman’s cake was chocolate with the words ‘Being Human’ iced on it – a perfect choice of words since the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brand is also launching its jewelery collection on the occasion of his birthday. In a super cute pic, Salman was seen cutting his birthday cake with the help of his little nephew Ahil. Little bro Sohail was also present at the event.

Although Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty were reportedly invited to the event, they were not seen at Sallu’s big bash. A number of celebrities wished the star on social media as well, including Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty and Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though Aamir Khan’s Dangal is proving to be worthy competition, this year has been a great one for Salman as he came out as the clear ‘Sultan’ of the box office. We wish Bhai a wonderful year ahead!

