Pics: When Amitabh Bachchan met his grandkids, but got the idiom wrong

Amitabh Bachchan shared some pics of his grandchildren Navya and Agastya Nanda. (Twitter)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a lot on his plate with movies, awards (we’re looking at you, Pink) and other promotions. But that doesn’t mean the star doesn’t take time out to spend with the people he loves. It also doesn’t mean that he has the time to use the right idioms. The Bollywood legend took to Twitter yesterday to share some pictures of his day out with his grandchildren Navya and Agastya Nanda. The outing took place when Big B visited his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda’s factory and both his grandkids met him. “To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren!” the actor wrote.

T 2485 – To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016

Of course, there’s a bit of an idiom mix-up here because it’s ‘apple of my eye’. ‘Apple of my heart’ mixes some common endearing terms, but almost comes off like its suggesting an iron deficiency. But let’s not nitpick because these photos with Mr Bachchan and his grandkids are just heartwarming. We always see him as a film icon, but every once in a while, Big B gives a glimpse of his family and it’s just as beautiful.

Navya and Agastya are the kids of Big B’s daughter Shweta and industrialist Nikhil Nanda. Both children seem to have won the DNA lottery, inheriting the good looks of their famous relatives. If Bollywood debut is in the books for either of them, we’re guessing theatres will be packed just on the basis of how amazing they look. It’s not the first time Big B has gushed over his grandchildren, last month, he posted some adorable pics of the ‘world’s most beautiful’ grandchild Aaradya Bachchan. The Piku actor also shared a sweet message about the youngest member of the Bachchan clan.