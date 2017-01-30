Photos: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu get engaged in dreamy ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are engaged. (Twitter)

Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have waited long for the day when this adorable couple will tie the knot and the wait seems to have come finally to an end. The actor’s father Akkineni Nagarjuna shared pictures of their gorgeous engagement ceremony yesterday and it looks like something out a movie. Samantha looked spectacular in a white sari with delicate golden embroidery, while Naga Chaitanya was dapper as ever in a suit. The event was quite low-key with only close family and friends invited, including Naga’s brother Akhil Akkineni and his fiancee Shriya Bhupal. According to a report in First Post, the ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chaitanya’s family is clearly thrilled about the engagement, Nagarjuna wrote, “Can’t express my happiness in words. It’s official now,” while Akhil added, “My brother and my new sister ! I’m the happiest thammudu in the world. Love you guys!” In a cute reference to their film Manam, Nagarjuna also wrote, “It’s official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn’t be happier!! More pics to come.” Samantha had played the actor’s mother in the film, so in a sense the engagement brings things in a weird full circle.

Samantha and Chaitanya’s romance as been a long one indeed. The pair met in 2010 while filming for the romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave and eventually went on to do films like Manam, but it was during the making of 2014’s Autonagar Surya that Chaitanya lost his heart to his leading lady. The pair will soon appear together in the Telegu adaptation of 2 States as the lead characters. It is not known yet when the wedding will take place.