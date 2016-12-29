Photos: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan sneak out for first romantic date night since Taimur’s birth

New parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had their first outing since Taimur’s birth. (Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took out a few hours from their new parental duties to sneak away for a romantic date night. Taimur, who was born on December 20, stayed at home as Kareena and Saif took time off and joined their friends Dia Mirza and hubby Sahil Sangha. Kareena wore a multi-colored, ankle-length dress and by the looks of the glamorous diva, it’d be difficult to tell that she gave birth to her baby boy just last week. The couple visited a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday, according to a report in Indian Express.

(Indian Express)

Saif, who is on a one-month paternity leave to help out with Taimur, played the part of the doting husband and held Kareena’s hand throughout, tending to the actress every second. We’ve heard that Saif is a hands-on dad as well and actually helped design Taimur’s nursery. Kareena vowed that she wouldn’t take it easy after Taimur’s birth and she’s remained true to her word with this latest outing.

(Indian Express)

The couple also threw a party on Christmas Eve with the twin purposes of celebrating the holiday and Taimur’s birth. Of course, Bebo had to miss out on the Kapoor family’s reunion for which sister Karisma and cousin Rabir were present, but we’re guessing the new mom has a lot on her hands currently. It’s heartening to see that Kareena is no hurry to lose her pregnancy weight and is giving little chance for the fashion police to criticise her post-pregnancy body that many actresses are subjected to.

You might also like to watch:

It’s also rumoured that Kareena and Taimur will accompany Saif on the sets of the Indian adaptation of Chef. The Ki & Ka actress has also said that she’ll return to films within a month of having her child, so we’ll have that to look forward to next year.