Photos: Jackie Chan lands in India to promote Kung Fu Yoga, but why did Sonu Sood embroider his crotch?

Jackie Chan is giving his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga an added boost by promoting the film in India. The actor landed in Mumbai today and was given the traditional Indian welcome, complete with a garland of roses. His co-star Sonu Sood was there to greet him at the Mumbai Airport and gave some awesome Kung Fu pics together. Jackie even expressed his desire to meet Salman Khan during his visit, although it is not known yet whether this meeting will happen. Salman had given his Dabangg co-star a shout-out earlier, writing, “Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest.”

As exciting as it is to have yet another international star in the country so soon after Vin Diesel blew us away with his awe for Deepika Padukone during the xXx promotions, we have to ask, what is going on with Sonu Sood’s pants? The actor wore jeans to greet Jackie at the airport, but had the word, “Franklin” embroidered in large letters around his crotch. What possible explanation could there be for something so bizarre? Perhaps when you’re sharing space with one of the world’s most beloved stars, this might be the best way to divert attention to yourself?

Strange wardrobes apart, for Jackie fans, there is more good news. Kapil Sharma tweeted today that Jackie will make his debut on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kung Fu Yoga also stars Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur and Chinese actors Aarif Rahman and Yixing Zhang. The 62-year-old star is in incredible shape and is seen doing his trademark moves in the trailers of the film, which will release in the first week of February.

In the film, Jackie will play an archeologist who is in search of lost Magadha treasure.