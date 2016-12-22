Photo: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor bring son Taimur home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan waved to the crowd as they took Taimur home. (Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today after giving birth to son Taimur on December 20. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena were seen leaving the hospital, as the Cocktail actor was holding the newborn in his arms. In a pic of the new parents leaving the hospital, Taimur is asleep, cutely oblivious of the massive amount of interest (and sadly, controversy) that he’s garnered, even as Saif flashed the victory sign and the Ki & Ka star blew kisses to the crowd. The baby nawab was bundled up in a blue cloth, although unlike his earlier photo, his head was not covered and we must say, for a newborn, he has a thick set of healthy hair.

Kareena was wearing a comfy blue jumper and aviator shades. Though she’d come right out of the hospital, her hair looked as immaculate as ever as she glowed with the pride of becoming a new mommy. Photos of Taimur’s nursery were released earlier today and it looks like the baby will have a rather comfy time napping at home. According to a report in the Indian Express, Saif helped in designing Taimur’s crib. Now, that’s a devoted daddy.

While Taimur has already outshone his celebrity parents in his two-day life, his name generated a huge amount of controversy. Recently, Rishi Kapoor stuck up for the couple, going on an obscenity-laden Twitter rant. “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!” he wrote, before even singling out a few comments and responding to the hate. We hope the matter dies down in some time and both Saif and Kareena don’t have to deal with anything except the joy of bringing up their beautiful new baby.