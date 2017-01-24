Photos: Pulkit Samrat batters photographer after filing for divorce from Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat, who is divorcing his wife Shweta Rohira, attacked a photographer while leaving Bandra family court. (Indian Express)

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira have had a messy divorce as the pair issued public statements, slandering each other and placing the blame at each other’s door. However, things took an even uglier turn when Pulkit got physical with a photographer who was trying to click him leaving the Bandra Court. The Fukrey actor and Sweta filed for divorce on Monday at the Bandra family court in Mumbai and as Pulkit was leaving, the photographer Santosh Nagarkar took a photo of him, according to a report in Indian Express. Pulkit then roughed up the photographer, but fled the scene soon after to avoid the shutterbugs.

Nagarkar later told DNA, “Pulkit and Shweta arrived together at around 1 pm. They were inside the court for over three hours. When they left, Pulkit attempted to make a run to avoid the cameras. When we chased him, he threatened us and grabbed me by my collar. He was accompanied by his security guards and lawyer, who also punched us.”

The actor, however, has rubbished the claims, saying, “The photographer pushed my uncle and me and was recording it. I requested him to let me pass, but he refused to give way.” Shweta said, “Within seconds of leaving, many people called to tell me what had happened. Thank God, I had left. When you get into this field, your life is no more your own. They clicked my snapshots too, I didn’t stop them.”

Pulkit and Shweta, whom Salman Khan considers his ‘rakhi-sister’, tied the knot in 2014 and Bhai was present for the occassion. Salman had also helped Pulkit during his first film Bittoo Boss and later gave him a role in 2014’s Jai Ho.