Photo: Move over Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor is the dapper Sardar of Bollywood

Anil Kapoor is as hot as ever in his new role. (Twitter)

Anil Kapoor proves in any photo that his fashion sense is better than any of the youngsters in Bollywood. Whether it was his whacky hairstyle last year or his new sardar garb for Mubarakan, the actor looks as dapper as ever. “Every time I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you ‘Kartar Singh’ of #Mubarakan !!!” he tweeted. We’ve never seen Anil play a sardar before, so this should be interesting. Dressed in a leather jacket, skinny jeans and combat boots, Anil can rival any newcomer in the style department with his new avatar.

Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/k0imaQREqR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

Of course, Anil did don the turban for a spoofy Hai Hai Mirchi in Biwi No 1, but that look was meant to be an outright caricature. In it, Anil looked like a washed out Daler Mehendi and curiously seemed as though he had put on 20 extra kilos just for the track.

You might like to watch:

Anil said of his new role, “Wearing a comes with a big responsibility. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me, it is a crown and a symbol of pride.” Mubarakan sees Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, but from the looks of Anil’s new avatar, he has completely outdone these youngsters. In a cute twist, Arjun and Anil will play a nephew and uncle in the upcoming movie as well. It’s unfortunate that at 60, Anil looks more dapper than Arjun (and while we’re on the topic, he upstages Harshvardhan Kapoor as well). The filming of Mubarakan, which also features Ileana D’Cruz, began last November.