Photo: Lisa Haydon continues Kareena Kapoor’s stylish pregnancy trend

Lisa Hadyon’s pregnancy announcement today on Instagram is nothing less than droolworthy. The actress poses in a bikini that shows her baby bump with the caption, “Humble beginnings.” Humble, Lisa? The pic is anything but humble and Kareena Kapoor would definitely approve of the glamourous shot. Lisa married UK-born Dino Lalvani in October last year and the couple is all set for parenthood. It remains to be seen whether Lisa, who appeared in the two moderate hits Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year, will continue to work throughout her pregnancy like Bebo did.

10 years later @oridoll16 … some things never change… it's still a salty summer

Inside story in @vogueindia



Although, let’s rewind back to last month where Lisa and Hrithik Roshan decided to close the year on a high note with their jaw dropping Vogue photoshoot. If Lisa managed to give that pic while pregnant, we’re in complete awe of her. The Queen actress seems to have kept the news sneakily under wraps. Two days ago, she shared a bikini pic, but in it, her back was turned to the camera. In various other posts, she’s sharing pics of her pregnant relatives and poses with babies, making us wonder if she was silently laughing at clueless fans all the while.

Of course, the surprise news won’t stop the rumour mills, which already have reports that Lisa and Dino had a shotgun wedding due to her surprise pregnancy. The pair tied the knot in secret last year on October 29, but whether it was for those reasons is unknown. We wish the couple all the best and keenly wait to see how this stylish mom-to-be tackles her pregnancy wardrobe. Kareena, you definitely have competition coming your way!