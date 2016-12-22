Photo revealed: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with adorable baby Taimur is the cutest thing you’ll see

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan both look thrilled with Taimur. (Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been rather shy about giving out the first photo of their newborn son Taimur, but the first photo of the new nawab is finally here. The tot was bundled up in a blue cloth and Kareena looked thrilled as Taimur is nestled next to her. In the photo, Taimur seems to be asleep, but he certainly does have chubby cheeks for a newborn. Saif looks every bit the proud dad as he’s leaning over the mother-son, beaming with joy.

While Taimur’s famous aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan both said the baby was beautiful, neither of them shared images of Taimur on social media. Saif and Kareena have tried to stay rather low-key about the birth with Saif only releasing an official statement for fans.

Many fake images of Bebo and her baby began to float around on the internet soon after Taimur’s birth. They looked rather convincing, but were actually a result of clever photoshopping. In fact, a day before the Udta Punjab actress gave birth, a video went viral, claiming to show her labour! Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Although the baby was delivered by C-section, Saif confirmed that both the baby and the mother were doing.

Taimur began to trend on Twitter soon after his birth, not just thanks to his star parents, but also because of the uproar surrounding his name. When Saif announced that he was naming his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, many found it too controversial. Others also found it unfortunate that Kareena’s maiden name ‘Kapoor’ wasn’t added to the child’s name, even though the actress herself has retained it. So far, neither of the parents have addressed the hullabaloo surrounding Taimur’s name. It looks like they’re busy what really matters – enjoying parenthood.