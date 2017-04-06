Pepsi pulls Kendall Jenner advertisement after social media backlash; watch it here!

The company apologized on Twitter. It wrote, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. (Screenshot from the ad)

Pepsi has pulled a controversial advertisement featuring Kendall Jenner. The ad was slammed for using the Black Lives Matter movement. The company apologized on Twitter. It wrote, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

In the video, Jenner is seen coming across a scene of the protest. She joins the crowd, which approaches a line of police officers. What could be a tense standoff in the real world defuses into cheers, when the star gives a Pepsi can to a police officer standing guard as a symbolic peace offering and he accepts. The advertisement was widely criticized for appearing to trivialize demonstrations aimed at tackling social justice causes.

Elle Hearns, the executive director of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and formerly an organizer for Black Lives Matter, told New York Times that the ad “plays down the sacrifices people have historically taken in utilizing protests.”

Watch the ad here:

The social media is also comparing this sequence where Kendall Jenner approaches the officers to the image of Ieshia Evans, a black woman who stood firm while being charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality in Baton Rouge, La., in July.