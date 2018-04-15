Parmish Verma speaks up after getting shot at in Mohali: Here’s ‘Gaal ni Kadni’ singer’s emotional message

Verma and his friend were returning home from a mall in Chandigarh when an SUV intercepted them and waylaid their car.

Parmish Verma, a Punjabi singer who shot to fame with his blockbuster hit ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’, was shot at in Mohali on Friday. The singer and his friend were shot at by around five unidentified car-borne assailants. As per officials, the accused used a .30 bore weapon and fired six shots at the singer and his friend Kulwant Singh. The duo was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with a bullet injury. As per police, Verma and his friend were returning home from a mall in Chandigarh when an SUV intercepted them and waylaid their car.

Speaking to media, Verma’s friend Kulwant Singh said, “Five persons in the vehicle opened fire at us. One bullet hit my knee and another hit Parmish’s knee. Then we accelerated our vehicle, but they continued firing at us. It resulted in damaging of windows of our vehicle.”

Gangster takes claims

In what shocked many, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, an alleged gangster, took to Facebook and claimed the responsibility of the attack. He claimed the singer was able to escape this time, but next time he will not survive. “I Dilpreet Singh Dhahan want to inform you all that I opened fire at Parmish. See how you were trying to hide yourself, but today you were caught,” the post read. As per a PTI report, Dilpreet was an accused in the murder case of a sarpanch in Chandigarh last year. Questioned about Dhahan’s post, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Kuldeep Chahal said that they are aware of the post.

What police said about the incident

Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Kuldeep Chahal shared the details of the investigation with media. “Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Kuldeep Chahal said.

Chahal added Verma called him up on Friday and said that somebody opened fire at him. The police immediately reached the spot, he said. The SSP added that Verma had received a bullet injury to his leg.

Chahal further said the motive behind the attack on the singer and his friend is yet to be ascertained. “We are still investigating the matter,” said DSP Alam Vijay Singh. In aftermath of the incident, Mohali Police have tightened the security in the city and launched a drive to check vehicles after the incident. The police have also got some clues and CCTV footage to trace the accused.

What Parmish Verma said about attack on him

Singer Parmish Verma also took to Facebook after the incident. Verma said that he is out of danger now. “With blessing of Baba Nanak I am ok now, I have no enimity with anyone, I wish no mother in Punjab has to cry the way my mother cried today,” he said in Punjabi. (Babe Nanak di Mehar naal main theek Haan, sare Fans dian duawaan naal ne, meri kisse naal vi koi tareeke di Dushmani nhi, jiwen Meri maa aaj roi hai, Punjab de kisse putt di maa kade na Rowe. Sarbat Da Bhala)