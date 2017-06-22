Parmanu – Story of Pokhran first look: John Abraham unveils new movie poster

John Abraham starrer Parmanu-Story of Pokran will release on 8 December.(John Abraham Twitter)

Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran first look: Actor John Abraham took to Twitter where he unveiled the first poster for his upcoming filmParmanu-The Story Of Pokhran . According to a report by PTI, the 44-year old said that he was happy to share the first look of his new movie. The poster shows the side profile of his face embedded in the map of Rajasthan. There is a red dot highlighted in the poster which marks the area of Pokhran. It is the area where the government carried out successful nuclear tests in 1998.

Parmanu – The story of Pokhran movie is based on the successful yet challenging time which preceded the event. The movie also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani. This is the first production of John Abraham since Nishikant Kamat’s 2016 Rocky Handsome. The music is given by Sachin-Jigar. The film has been produced by KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios, Kyta Productions in association with Abraham’s JA Entertainment.

According to a report by Firstpost, Abraham had said,”It’s time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map and turning the course of modern India’s position in the world as a strong nuclear state.”

John Abraham is all set to for the work on his movie- Parmanu- Story Of Pokhran. (IE)

According to the report by Firstpost, film’s producers are Prernaa Arora and Ajay Kappor. The producers said, “For us, this is not just a film. It’s a dedication from our side to all our soldiers of our country from all the forces. Also to all the scientists to dedicate their lives to the country. We are just sharing their story with the world and we are very proud of it. It’s a film that every fellow Indian will surely be proud of.” Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran will release on 8th December.