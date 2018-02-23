Papon in trouble! Complaint filed against singer for ‘inappropriately kissing’ minor girl

In her complaint, Runa said that she was shocked to see Papon Mahanta’s behaviour towards the girl. (Source: YouTube)

Singer Papon, known for lending his voice to songs like ‘Moh moh ke dhage’ from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, ‘Sun le re’ and ‘Khudse’ from the movie Madras Cafe and ‘Jiyein kyun’ from the movie Dum Maro Dum among others, today finds himself in the middle of a controversy after a video of him kissing a minor girl was posted on Facebook. The video, which was posted on Papon’s official Facebook page, has now led a Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhayan to file a complaint against the singer and reality show judge.

In her complaint, Runa said that she was shocked to see Papon Mahanta’s behaviour towards the girl. “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India,” the complaint read.

In this video, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of a TV reality show. Towards the end of the video, the singer can be seen applying colour on the face of a girl before kissing her. The complaint was filed with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and states that singer has committed ‘sexual assault on the minor girl’.

The lawyer has requested an enquiry under section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012. She also hit out at the singer through a Facebook post. Runa said that Papon’s video going viral raises serious concerns regarding safety and security of kids participating in reality shows.

“I have filed a complaint today with the commission for protection of child rights for taking cognizance of this serious issue. I really hope in near future we will be able to create a safe and better place for our children to grow and prosper,” she wrote.

Papon is currently a judge on Voice India Kids along with singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya. His lawyer, meanwhile, has claimed that the incident is being blown out of proportion.