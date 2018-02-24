Papon breaks silence on viral Facebook video; check out what singer said in his defence

Famous Bollywood singer Papon is in trouble. (Photo from IE)

After Assamese singer Angarag Papon Mahanta’s video went viral and aroused mixed responses from people across the landscapes, the singer finally took to the social media to dodge the allegations against him. Papon finally broke his silence around the entire controversy and blamed it on the faulty camera angle and ‘accidental move’. The ‘Jiyein Kyun’ singer took to the social media to address his grievances around the entire controversy saying that it harms the people around involved. ”I have a loving wife of over 14 years and two young children. There is a little girl involved, whose identity is not masked in any way, wrote Papon. He also said that there is nothing objectionable in the entire video and that the incident transpired in the presence of personnel from the reality show.

Further adding to his post, Papon wrote that the girl and her family have gone on record and stated that whatever is being depicted is not actually what had happened. Papon urged press, fans and social media to consider both sides of the story before maligning the reputation of a girl in public. He affirmed that his family stood by him and that he was being victimized for no reason.

‘Moh moh ke dhage’ singer landed in a big legal soup after a video of him kissing minor girl went was posted on social media. A Supreme Court lawyaer Runa Bhuyan filed a complaint against the singer the singer. In her complaint Runa mentioned that she was shocked to see Papon’s behaviour towards the small girl applying colours on her and inappropriately kissing her. The lawyer has requested an enquiry under section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012. She also dedicated a Facebook post to Papon wherein she writes Papon’s video going viral raises serious concerns about the security and safety of children.