Panipat movie poster: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next scheduled for 2019 release

Panipat movie poster: Ashutosh Gowariker has a knack for making good period dramas. Over the years, he has treated his audience with exceptional cinematic grandeur. Sticking to his style, Gowariker is all set to make a comeback with 18th-century battle film – Panipat. The movie will be based on the famous Battle of Panipat which took place in the 18th century and will star Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the leads. The teaser poster for the new historical film was released on Wednesday. The film will be produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar and is scheduled for December 6, 2019 release. For the very first time, we will witness the fresh pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film will be high on action and is still in the process of finalising the cast and crew.

The Battle of Panipat was one of the most epic battles in the Indian history. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Panipat was eventful in the history of India and we hope this proves to be an equally eventful movie for Bollywood as well. Ashutosh looked very excited to be working with Rohit Shelatkar and his company and he was looking forward to the collaboration. Period films have always been Ashutosh Gowarikar’s forte and this will be an extension of his impeccable prowess in this field. After the failure of his last film Mohenjo Daro, Gowarikar is definitely looking to a comeback, and what better than Panipat!

Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the film Mubarakan is presently shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This will be the very first time when the actor will be seen doing an unconventional character which might prove to the path-breaking role of his career. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi which had garnered audiences as well as critical appreciation. She is currently filming for the film Arjun Patiala. Though the wait is long, here is hoping that Ashutosh Gowarikar makes it worth it once again.