Pakistan puts Kulbhushan Jadhav on tape again, make him say this

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Twitter)

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan on fake spying charges, on Monday met his wife and mother. However, during the meet, Jadhav and his kins were separated by a glass screen. The 40-minute meeting was held at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building. After the meet in a press conference, Pakistan released a video in which Jadhav was shown thanking the government for the grand gesture. “I am Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav. Number 41558 Zulu of the Indian Navy. I crossed from Iran into Pakistan. I requested meeting with my wife and mother on humanitarian grounds, and I have been informed that my mother and my wife are coming over to meet me. And I am very thankful to the government of Pakistan for showing this grand gesture,” he said. Pakistan government has faced a lot of criticism for the way they handled the situation.

Earlier, on November 10, Pakistan had said it will allow Jadhav to meet his wife, mother after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother on humanitarian grounds. “The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement. “A Note Verbale to this effect was sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” he said, adding that the meeting will take place on Pakistani soil. In a surprise move, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India’s appeal.

India had earlier requested for a Pakistani visa for Jadhav’s mother, Avantika, who wanted to meet her son in Pakistan. Jadhav has filed an appeal with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for clemency, which is still pending. In October, the Pakistan Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav’s sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. After India approached the ICJ, a 10-member bench on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case. The ICJ has asked Pakistan to submit its response or memorial by December 13 before the court could start further proceedings in the case.