Pahalaj Nihalani retaliates after being shown door, says filmmakers will resort to showing pornography

After being replaced by the government as the Censor Board chief, Pahlaj Nihalani retaliated by saying that censorship was necessary and soon the filmmakers will resort to showing pornography in normal movies. Nihalani made these statements in an interview with the Economic Times. “Censorship was necessary and doing away with it would mean filmmakers will resort to showing pornography and vulgarity even in normal films…The more you show vulgarity and obscenity in films, more such incidents will increase in society,” he was quoted saying.

Nihalani was replaced by songwriter-poet Prasoon Joshi with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders. Joshi, 45, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contributions towards the field of arts, literature and advertising. Speaking more on this development, Nihalani said he is proud to be remembered as the censor board chief who took a firm stand against vulgarity and pseudo-liberalism even though it made him unpopular, reported IANS.

“I just hope my successor doesn’t succumb to false notions of liberalism propagated by the pseudo-progressive elements in our film industry and work in a direction opposed to mine,” Nihalani said while adding, “Actually, from the time I came in there have been elements working against me, some of them from within the CBFC. These elements – I’m not going to name them on-record are currently celebrating premature Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Joshi welcomed his appointment in a role. While speaking to PTI, Joshi said he hopes to make a positive difference with the guidance and support of respected minds. “Good intent is the best beginning. Bearing responsibility and doing my best has been my endeavour. I have believed that right and responsibilities are better served with constructive contribution,” he added.