Pahlaj Nihalani replaced by Prasoon Joshi: Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri in CBFC Board; meet all new members

Controversial CBFC chief Pahalaj Nihalani has been sacked from his position. The government has constituted a new CBFC board with new members including actress Vidya Balan and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. In a press release, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting today said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to reconstitute the existing Central Board of Film Certification as follows with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

The CBFC board will be chaired by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi. He takes charge from today. Another ministry release said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to appoint Sh. Prasoon Joshi as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in an honorary capacity from 11th August, 2017 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Here are the members of the CBFC Board: