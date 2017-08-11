Pahlaj Nihalani replaced by Prasoon Joshi: Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri in CBFC Board; meet all new members

Controversial CBFC chief Pahalaj Nihalani has been sacked from his position. The government has constituted a new CBFC board with new members including actress Vidya Balan and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. In a press release, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting today said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to reconstitute the existing Central Board of Film Certification as follows with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
The CBFC board will be chaired by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi. He takes charge from today. Another ministry release said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to appoint Sh. Prasoon Joshi as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in an honorary capacity from 11th August, 2017 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
Here are the members of the CBFC Board:
- Gautami Tadimalla- She is an Indian film actress who has mainly worked in Tamil films. She has also done successful Telugu, Malayam, Hindi and Kanada.
- Narendra Kohli- He is a hindi language author and is credited for reinventing the ancient form od epic writings in modern prose.
- Naresh Chandra Lal- He is an Indian film director and producer. Lal was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution in films and theater in 2016.
- Neil Herbert Nongkynrih- Neil Nongkynrih is an award winning concert pianist from Shillong, Meghalaya, India. He is the founder, mentor and conductor of Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) which won the reality show India’s Got Talent in 2010.
- Vivek Agnihotri- Vivek Agnihotri is a Bollywood film director, producer and screenwriter. He is known for his movies like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Chocolate and Buddha in a Traffic Jam.
- Waman Kendre- He is the director of National School of Drama.
- Vidya Balan- She is a Bollywood superstar known for her works like Kahaani, the Dirty Picture, Ishqiya and Begum Jaan. She has established a career in Bollywood and is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, five Filmfare Awards, and five Screen Awards, and was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014.
- T.S. Nagabharana- Talakadu Srinivasaiah Nagabharana is an Indian film director and is a pioneer of the parallel cinema.
- Vani Tripati Tikoo- Vani Tripathi is a former national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an Indian actor who has acted in films like Chalte Chalte and Dushman.
- Jeevitha Rajasekhar
- Mihir Bhuta
- Ramesh Patange