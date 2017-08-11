Pahlaj Nihalani removed as CBFC chief, Prasoon Joshi to replace him: Reports

Pahlaj Nihalani removed as CBFC chairman: Noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi will take charge as the new chief of central film certification body. (PTI)

Pahlaj Nihalani was on Friday removed as the chief of Central Board of Film Certification, Times Now and CNN News 18 reported. Noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi will take charge as the new chief of central film certification body. Nihalani tenure as CBFC chief was marred by a number of controversies.

Indianexpress.com had on July 25 reported about the rumours that Pahlaj Nihalani might have to resign from his post. “He was definitely not good for the film industry. Many directors and producers were very unhappy with Nihalani’s work,” a source told Indianexpress.com. In some of his recent controversies, Nihalani had objected to the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha for being too lady-oriented and had objected to the word “intercourse” in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer.

The former CBFC chief also demanded the removal of words like “Gujarat” and “cow” from the Amartya Sen documentary The Argumentative Indian. He also said that he has a problem with actors’ on-screen drinking and smoking despite having a warning on the screen.

This is a developing story