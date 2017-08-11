  3. Pahalaj Nihalani, CBFC chief who objected to ‘Lady Oriented’ films, removed; Twitter erupts with joy

Pahlaj Nihalani has been removed as the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after being involved in a series of controversies.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2017 8:35 PM
Pahalaj Nihalani, Pahalaj Nihalani CBFC chief, Central Board of Film Certification, Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahalaj Nihalani, Central Board of Film Certification Pahalaj Nihalani, Pahalaj Nihalani sacked, Pahalaj Nihalani removed, Pahalaj Nihalani censor, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Sanskari Censor Board Chief, Spectre, Udta Punjab Nihalani also demanded the words ‘Gujarat’ and ‘cow’ be removed from an Amartya Sen documentary. (PTI)

Pahlaj Nihalani has been removed as the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after being involved in a series of controversies. From objecting to the word ‘intercourse’ in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer to calling Lipstick Under My Burkha too ‘lady oriented’, Nihalani irked movie buffs all over the country. He was even mocked as a ‘Sanskari’ Censor Board Chief.

In a James Bond movie – Spectre – he had called for the removal of a kissing scene. He also asked for the removal of Punjab from the movie Udta Punjab’s title. That is not all, though. Nihalani also demanded the words ‘Gujarat’ and ‘cow’ be removed from an Amartya Sen documentary. After his removal, Twitterati is more than happy. Check out some of the tweets.

 

