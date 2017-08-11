Pahalaj Nihalani, CBFC chief who objected to ‘Lady Oriented’ films, removed; Twitter erupts with joy

Nihalani also demanded the words ‘Gujarat’ and ‘cow’ be removed from an Amartya Sen documentary. (PTI)

Pahlaj Nihalani has been removed as the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after being involved in a series of controversies. From objecting to the word ‘intercourse’ in Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer to calling Lipstick Under My Burkha too ‘lady oriented’, Nihalani irked movie buffs all over the country. He was even mocked as a ‘Sanskari’ Censor Board Chief.

In a James Bond movie – Spectre – he had called for the removal of a kissing scene. He also asked for the removal of Punjab from the movie Udta Punjab’s title. That is not all, though. Nihalani also demanded the words ‘Gujarat’ and ‘cow’ be removed from an Amartya Sen documentary. After his removal, Twitterati is more than happy. Check out some of the tweets.

#PahlajNihalani gets an `A’ certificate from CBFC. `A’ for Axed. Prasoon Joshi to replace him — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) August 11, 2017

We’ll finally be able to watch the complete films. #PahlajNihalani replaced by #PrasoonJoshi as the new #CBFC Chief. #AccheDin — Saloni Jain (@SaloniJain510) August 11, 2017

#PahlajNihalani sacked from CBFC. Flowers can finally have sex in private now. — Chinmay Chawade (@ChinmayChawade) August 11, 2017